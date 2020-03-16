J.W. Murphy, age 82, of Spring Hill, TN passed away March 13, 2020.

He was born in Lewis County, TN to the late Mason Evans Murphy and Freda Mae McWilliams Murphy. J.W. and his bride, Vivian attended the Spring Hill United Methodist Church where he was a long-time caregiver of the church sanctuary and a faithful trustee. He was also a member of the United Methodist Men. He retired as a truck driver with Kroger after 26 years of service.

Preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Mai Murphy and seven siblings. He leaves behind his bride, Vivian Crutcher; children, Jimmy (Cecilia) Murphy, Susie Victory, Jennifer (Mark “Piggy”) Rector, Teresa (Joey) Hollingsworth, Melissa (Phillip) White, Chris (Jamie) Crutcher and Jeff Crutcher; brothers, Willard (Donna) Murphy, Walton (Margie) Murphy and Leslie Ray (Ann) Murphy; grandchildren, Joshua & Chris Murphy, Cody Hicks, Shelby & Caleb “Bubba” Rector, Stephen Willis, Missy Sweeney, Caitlin & Bubba Hollingsworth, Garrett & Brianna Whitehead, Riley White, Megan, Meredith & Chasity White, Ashton & Alyssa Crutcher and Hannah Crutcher; and eleven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Russell Yoder officiating. Visitation will be 4-8PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service. Burial in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Chris Murphy, Cody Hicks, Dave Rayford, Michael Langley, Clifton Crutcher and Phillip White. Honorary pallbearers will be Deacons of Spring Hill United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Spring Hill United Methodist Church.