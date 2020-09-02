OBITUARY: J Richard Franz

Major (Ret.) J. Richard Franz, age 89 of Brentwood, TN passed away August 27, 2020. Psalm 27:1 “The Lord is my light and my salvation; Whom shall I fear?” This describes a man who loved his God, his family, and all the friends he made along the journey of life. He also cherished his years as a pilot as he “slipped the surly bonds of earth” and enjoyed the view from aloft. Major Franz retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1967 after serving in Korea, at Rhein-Main AFB in Frankfurt, and several U.S. postings. In 1955 Rich married Edith Regier, a nurse with big brown eyes and a radiant smile who enjoyed their life of travel, rearing their three children, and faithfully serving in a church each place they lived. Hired by American Airlines, Dick flew out of Nashville, then Dallas until retiring as a Captain in 1991; and served in the Tennessee Air National Guard Reserves. He studied at Tabor College in Hillsboro, KS, and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies from Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. Brentwood became their home in 1966, welcoming family and friends to visit, groups to meet, and travelers in need of a bed. Rich enjoyed a good challenge, playing tennis & golf, visiting extended family in Hillsboro, yard work, singing in choirs, traveling, Bible study groups, watching sports, and Mennonite history, food & heritage.

Preceded in death by his wife, Edith Ann Regier Franz and son, Richard A. Franz. Survived by daughter, Julie Goad; son, Rodney (Dede) Franz; sisters, Carrol (Ervin) Ediger, Eloise Faul, Judy (Paul) Classen; grandchildren, Rachael Goad Larsen, Schuylar Goad, Curran Goad and Jacob Franz; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Aldina Franz, Leota Webb, Janice & Gerald Jones; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families. His life was also blessed by friends from Belmont Heights Baptist Church, Christ Presbyterian Church, The Franklin Fellowship, and Don Jones Golf Group, among others.

Graveside services will be conducted 9:00 AM Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation at 10:30 AM with a Celebration of Life at 11:30 will be conducted at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN 37215. Face coverings and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be sent to Christian Leadership Concepts (clchq.org), to Tabor College (tabor.edu/alumni-friends/support-tabor-college/) or Christ Presbyterian Church (christpres.org).

