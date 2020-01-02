J.P. Fly, age 79 of Franklin, TN passed away December 30, 2019.

He was a retired heavy equipment operator with Williamson County Solid Waste Department. Member of Holts Chapel Church of Christ.

Survived by: wife of 58 years, Ann Holt Fly; daughters, Anita Carol (Danny) Blackwell, Stacey Elizabeth (Frankie) Nall and Snow King; grandchildren, Beau (Kristina) Blackwell, Raven Blackwell, Dakota (Lindsey) Blackwell, Anastasia Nall; great grandchildren, Leroy, Abigail and Briar Blackwell and Ruby Bruce; sisters, Annie Bell Vaughn and Betty Sue (Ace) Holt.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jerry McCord and Herschel Osborne officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Dakota Blackwell, Beau Blackwell, Michael Wayne Holt, Michael King, Free King, Merle King and Timmy Bruce. Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy and Briar Blackwell. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com