Rev. J. George Cohron, M.S., 82, passed away April 28, 2026, receiving his heavenly reward and finishing his earthly race with the same faith and steadfastness that marked every day of his life. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, pastor and teacher, he spent more than 56 years preaching the Gospel, pastoring, evangelizing and investing in the lives of others with humility, conviction and a servant’s heart. He preached youth camps, revivals, children’s crusades and performed gospel magic shows. He was recognized for 50 years as an ordained minister of the UPCI a couple of years ago. Thousands came to faith through the impact of his ministry.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education and went on to complete a Master’s degree in Psychology.

He was an avid skier, loved to hunt, fish and laugh! He was a masterful storyteller. A gift that made his sermons compelling! For several years he served as the Director for the TN District Retired Ministers of Zion. He resigned that role a month prior to passing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse W. Cohron; his mother, Dovie Francis Cohron; and his brothers, the Rev. W.M. Cohron and the Rev. Wilgurn Lee Cohron. Also his brothers in love, Jim Forbush, Don Forbush and the Rev. Robert E. Forbush as well as his sister in love Ora Mae McQuaig and her husband Daran McQuaig, his neice Robyn Forbush and nephew Jimmy Forbush.

George is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Patricia Forbush Cohron, his faithful partner in life and in ministry. He is also survived by his daughters, Beverly McManus and Shawn Luman; and his son-in-law, Kellyjack Luman, each of whom carry forward his example of faith, integrity and fortitude.

He was a proud grandfather to Kyle McManus, Myles Pope, and Megan Fletcher and her husband, Wesley Fletcher. His legacy continues through his great-grandchildren, Cayden and Amelia Fletcher, who brought him great joy.

He is also survived by his brother, Glyn Cohron, and his wife, Glenda.

George is also survived by his brother in love the Rev. Joseph W. Forbush and his wife Jo and several nieces and nephews who love and respect their Uncle George.

He is survived by his sisters in love, Derethia Forbush, Constance Forbush, Cheryl Cohron and Shirley Cohron.

In addition to his decades in ministry, George found deep purpose in the classroom. As a schoolteacher, he shaped young minds with patience, encouragement and a genuine love for learning. Whether behind a lectern or at a chalkboard, he lived out his calling to teach, guide and uplift. To his students, he was known as “Superman,” a nickname that began as a playful nod to his resemblance to the hero and endured because he lived up to it in meaningful ways.

Those who knew him will remember his laughter, storytelling, unwavering faith and the way he lived out the message he preached. He was steady, kind and faithful — a man who loved God, loved people and left every life he touched a little better.

His presence will be deeply missed, but his influence will live on in the generations who loved him and in the countless lives shaped by his ministry and teaching.

Funeral services for Mr. Cohron will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Contributions to honor his legacy can be made to: https://www.powerglobalministries.org/give

The care of Mr. J. George Cohron has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.