OBITUARY: Iverson Denney, Jr.

Iverson Denney Jr., known affectionately as Jr., or “ID,” passed away peacefully in his home in Franklin, Tennessee on July 18, 2025, at the age of 80. Born on October 24, 1944, in Marietta, Georgia, Iverson lived a rich and full life shaped by service, craftsmanship, family, and giving.

He grew up in Georgia before proudly serving in the United States Army, where he was stationed at Fort Benning and deployed to Korea and Germany. His time in the military gave rise to countless stories of camaraderie and resilience, which he shared with a sense of humor and pride throughout his life.

A master tradesman and proud member of the UA Local 72 in Atlanta, Georgia, Iverson spent his career as a pipefitter. He worked throughout the Southeastern U.S., including time on the Alaskan pipeline, and later at General Motors in Doraville, Georgia. That path ultimately led him to Spring Hill, Tennessee, where he continued his work at the Saturn plant. Iverson “chased the dollar” not for glory, but for his family—a duty he cherished deeply.

He married his beloved wife, Cheryl Ann (McIntyre) Denney, and together they built a life anchored in love and resilience for 57 years. He is survived by his devoted children: Laura (Denney) Bradford and Brian Iverson Denney, and daughter-in-law Samara (Bell) Denney. He was a proud grandfather to Gabriela Grayce Denney and Jaidyn Brooke Denney, both of whom he cherished deeply.

Iverson was preceded in death by his parents, Iverson Denney and Mary Alma (Story) Denney, and three brothers: Dickie Denney (Fayetteville, GA), Vernon Denney (Riverdale, GA), and William Lawrence “Bill” Denney (Albany, GA). He is survived by five siblings: Norman Denney (Albany, GA), Terry Denney (Senoia, GA), Denise Peavy (Hogansville, GA), Brenda Green (Douglasville, GA), and Renee Martin (Sharpsburg, GA).

Known for his generosity and a heart that made room for everyone, Iverson held a special place in his heart for children and the elderly. He gave back wherever he could and never forgot the importance of helping others.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 22 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home at 3:00 PM, officiated by Minister Jeff Gill. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital—causes that reflect his compassion and lifelong concern for others.

