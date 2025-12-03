OBITUARY: Ivadell Beasley Robinson Allgood

Ivadell Beasley Robinson Allgood, age 94, of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2025. She was born in Old Hickory, Tennessee, and was a long-time resident of the Boston Community. Ivadell was the daughter of Almon G. Beasley and Addie Pearl Warf. Ivadell’s life was founded on quiet strength, unconditional love, and a deep devotion to her family and friends.

She retired after many years of working as a key punch operator for Jamison Bedding Company, where she was known for her strong work ethic and gentle spirit.

Ivadell was preceded in death by her first husband; Odie Clint Robinson, her son Sandy Beasley Robinsonand stepson, Jimmy Allgood.

Ivadell is survived by her husband James Allgood, daughter, Dianne Robinson Givens, and stepsons: MikeAllgood and Scott (Angi) Allgood. Daughter-in-law, Natasha Allgood. Grandchildren: Leigh (Bill)Jorgensen and Leslie (Lance) Hammon, Ariana Allgood, James (Taylor) Allgood, Rebecca Allgood, Zachariah Allgood, Elijah Allgood, Breanna Allgood.Great-Grandchildren: K.C. (Olivia) Jorgensen, Leda (Bennett) Carpenter, Lauren Jorgensen, Amber Hammon, Abbie Hammon, and Melody Allgood. Great-Great-Grandchildren: Clint Jorgensen, Blake Jorgensen, and Billie Grace Carpenter.

Ivadell (Baba) will be remembered for her kind heart, her selfless generosity, her delicious baking, and her famous quote, “Suit Yourself”.

A graveside service honoring Ivadell’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Sparkman Cemetery located in the Boston Community south of Davis General Merchandise. Pastor Bill Bryan will be officiating.

The family appreciates your prayers and support during this time as they celebrate a life well lived and a legacy of love that will remain forever.

Expressions of sympathy may be given in loving memory of Ivadell Allgood to Boston Church of Christ and/or Sparkman Cemetery Perpetual Care. (5650 Leiper’s Creek Road Franklin, TN, 37064)

Service Schedule:

Graveside Service

Saturday, December 6, 2025

Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time)

Sparkman Cemetery

562 Leipers Creek Road, Franklin, TN 37064

