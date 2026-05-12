OBITUARY: Israel Henry ‘Hen’ Coffee Jr.

Israel Henry “Hen” Coffee, Jr. departed this life on May 7, 2026 at Alive Hospice Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 61. He was born December 3, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois to parents Grace Lorene McDonald and Israel Henry Coffee.

Israel leaves to cherish his many memories, wife, Effie May Coffee; brothers, John Timothy (Kellee) Coffee, Kim Terrance Coffee and Kendrick Coffee; sister-in-law, Brenda (George) Wade; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Mr. Coffee will lie in state on Friday, May 22, 2026 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Visitation with family Saturday, May 23, 2026 from 11 until 12 at Temple Baptist Church, 2423 Keith Drive, Columbia, Tennessee with funeral to follow, Pastor Charles Sisk, eulogist.

Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tennessee.

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