OBITUARY: Israel Galindo Gomez

Israel Galindo Gomez, age 61 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on May 4, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Mora; children, Israel Galindo Jr., Eric Galindo, Aaron Galindo, Esmeralda Galindo, Miguel Galindo, Maira Galindo, Justin Galindo, Lorenzo Galindo, Victoria Galindo, Uriel Galindo, Jason Galindo, and Valentina Galindo; 30 grandchildren; and siblings, Alejandro Galindo, Jesus Galindo, Pedro Galindo, Sabina Galindo, and Celia Galindo.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Visitation will resume following the service until 6:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Cementerio Municipal in Sain Alto, Zacatecas, Mexico.