OBITUARY: Israel Galindo Gomez

Israel Galindo Gomez, age 61 of Spring Hill, TN passed away on May 4, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Mora; children, Israel Galindo Jr., Eric Galindo, Aaron Galindo, Esmeralda Galindo, Miguel Galindo, Maira Galindo, Justin Galindo, Lorenzo Galindo, Victoria Galindo, Uriel Galindo, Jason Galindo, and Valentina Galindo; 30 grandchildren; and siblings, Alejandro Galindo, Jesus Galindo, Pedro Galindo, Sabina Galindo, and Celia Galindo.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with funeral service beginning at 3:00 PM. Visitation will resume following the service until 6:00 PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Cementerio Municipal in Sain Alto, Zacatecas, Mexico.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.