OBITUARY: Isabel Easley Northcutt

Northcutt, Isabel Saville Easley, age 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 2, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1935 in Williamson W. VA to Isabel Ritchie Saville Easley & Dr. George Washington Easley. She was married for 64 years to Dixon L. Northcutt and they had three sons, Benjamin, Phil and Larry, and one daughter Anne. Isabel is survived by Phil Northcutt of Murfreesboro, TN; Larry B. (Kim) Northcutt of Knoxville, TN; and daughter Anne (David) Northcutt Hosfield of Brentwood, TN; daughter-in-law Kirby Green Northcutt of Franklinton, LA; her sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Phil Masenheimer of Tacoma, WA; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, multiple cousins, nieces and nephews all over the United States. She is preceded in death by her husband Dixon Lyle Northcutt; her son Benjamin George Northcutt; two sisters, Nancy Barton of Sherman Texas and Sue Candler of Lafayette, LA; one brother George W. Easley Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska.

Isabel grew up in Williamson, W. VA. As a teen, Isabel taught Sunday School in Mission churches in W. VA & KY. She was very active in Presbyterian youth and held offices in Presbytery. She graduated from Maryville College in 1957 and graduated with a masters from UT School of Social Work in 1963. Isabel worked at Family & Childrens Service as a clinical social worker for 30 plus years. She was an active volunteer at Park Center and other helping organizations for a number of years. She was an active member of Brentwood United Methodist Church.

She loved to travel and she and Dixon visited over 100 countries. They also took their children on camping trips to all 50 states. She loved playing with and reading to her 4 four children and their friends.

In her work as a family therapist, she enjoyed making up metaphoric stories to help children and families through the bumps and tragedies of life. She believed that through stories, play and art much could be healed. She loved making and giving gifts to others. She felt the gifts helped people feel loved and as special as they are.

A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to FiftyForward, 174 Rains Avenue, Nashville, TN 37203 or online at fiftyforward.org/donate/, an organization that supports and champions the lives of older adults in Middle TN.

