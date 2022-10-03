OBITUARY: Isaac Schujahn

Isaac Schujahn of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, he was 21 years old.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Bob Schujahn.

He is survived by his parents, Derek & Linda Schujahn; brother, Josh Schujahn; grandparents, Cherie Lawrence and Theodore & June Szabo; aunt, Elizabeth Szabo; cousin, Jace Szabo.

A private interment will be held at Larkspur Conservation at Taylor Hollow.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069.

