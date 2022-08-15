OBITUARY: Iris ‘MiMi’ Mayberry

Iris “MiMi” Mayberry, age 87 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Chattanooga, TN, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2022.

She was born on October 3, 1934, in Rising Fawn, GA to the late Martin & Edna Castleberry.

Iris graduated from Central High School and married Ronald Mayberry on March 19, 1954. She spent her early married years as a homemaker and mom before embarking upon a long career as an administrative assistant with Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Iris enjoyed spending time with family, especially her granddaughter, Caroline. She also shared a special bond with her sister, Martha, and always delighted in their travels and events together with family. Iris loved gardening, cooking, and entertaining and was the ultimate hostess who enjoyed serving others. She had a strong faith and a love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Iris is preceded in death by her former husband, Ronald Mayberry, and her sister Martha McWilliams.

She is survived by her daughter, Bronwyn (Chuck) Rector of Franklin, TN; granddaughter, Caroline Rector of Franklin, TN; brother-in-law, Bill “Buddy” (Wilda) McWilliams of Atlanta, GA; nephews, Mark (Kathy) McWilliams of Cumming, GA; Daniel McWilliams of San Francisco, CA, and Ryan McWilliams of Atlanta, GA; nieces, Lori (Greg) Atchley of Spring City, TN, Traci Mayberry of Chattanooga, TN and Beth (Jarvis) Anthony of Chattanooga, TN.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Lakewood Memory Gardens East in Chattanooga, TN with Dr. Fred Steelman as the officiant.

Memorials may be made to Red Bank Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

