OBITUARY: Iris Foster Staggs

Iris Foster Staggs, age 80 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Preceded in death by husband, Eddie Staggs; daughter, Kristi Staggs; parents, James and Lucille Foster; and brother, Jimmy Foster.

Iris was a Nashville native and graduated from Central High School in 1961. She has always had a passion for baking and operated The Flour Shop Bakery in Brentwood for 30 years.

Survived by daughter, Kerri Herndon; granddaughter, Kaylee Herndon; and sister, Cindy Foster.

A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (visitation 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, 615-331-1952. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/