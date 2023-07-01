OBITUARY: Irene Rudik Costisick

Irene Rudik Costisick, age 100 of Franklin, TN passed away June 28, 2023. She was born in Auburn, NY to the late Frank & Mary Rudik.

Irene was a former secretary for elementary schools in the Syracuse, NY area. She enjoyed playing and watching golf. Irene was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Franklin, TN.

She is preceded in death by her three sisters and two brothers. Irene is survived by her son, Peter (Pamela) Costisick of Anerson, IN; daughters, Nancy (Lawrence) Paini of Thompsons Station, TN and Loraine (Tom) Nemo of Naperville, IL; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, July 15, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church or the Nashville Rescue Mission. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

