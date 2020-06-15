



Irene Frost Locke Moss, age 81 of Williamson County, TN passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020. She worked in accounting in the manufacturing industry. She was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, then later attended Franklin Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Known as “Grandmother” to those who loved her, she was a Braves, Commodores, and Hoosiers fan. Grandmother loved butterflies, dogs, and watching wildlife.

She was preceded in death by; parents, Horace Raymond and Margaret Holton Frost; husband, Bobbie Moss; grandparents, Reuben and Laura Frost, Sam and Josie Holton; brother, Jacky Leon Frost; brother in law, Roger Hall; and son in law, Robert Hutchison.

Survived by; daughter, Sherry Hutchison; sons, Ray Locke and Greg (Sherry) Locke; sister, Nancy Eunice Hall; grandchildren, Cassie, Jennifer, Ryan, Chrissie, Chase, Alex, and Gina; and 10 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour before the service. Additional visitation will be 4-8 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Williamson Memorial.

Burial will take place at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers are Ray Locke, Greg Locke, Ryan Locke, Chase Grover, Brandon Stewart, Jeff Hall, Keith Hall, and Tim Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bethlehem United Methodists Church, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin, TN 37069. The family wants to thank Southern Care, Williamson Medical Center, and Willowbrook Hospice for their excellent care.



