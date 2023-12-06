OBITUARY: Ione Lewis

Ione Lewis, age 80 of Spring Hill passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Mrs. Lewis was born November 12, 1943 in Gallatin to the late Lowery Bond Chambers and Ione Ford Anthony Chambers.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Irvin Daniel Lewis, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Tom DeMoss.

She is survived by son, Trey Lewis (Meredith) of Hendersonville; daughter, Renee Lewis Lively of Spring Hill; sister, Sandra DeMoss of Hendersonville; son-in-law, Kenny Livey; grandchildren, Bryce Lewis, Ryan Lewis, Kensley Lively (Kevin Flores), Katey Lively, Carter Lively, Alex Lively, and Sara Lively; and great-grandchildren, Braden Hayes, Elle Flores, Maddyn Flores, Ava Lively-Brown, and Baker Lively.

There was a private graveside service for the family.

