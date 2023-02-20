OBITUARY: Iona Mae Kline

Iona Mae Kline, age 88 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

She was born in Madison County, IL to her parents Albert and Mathilda “Tillie” Ernst.

Iona was the last of seven children and in addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Lonita Braundmeier, Irma Clayton, Albert Ernst, Marie Buck, and Vernon Ernst.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Irvin Kline; son, Kevin (Toni) Kline; daughter, Kathy Marie Kline; brother, John Ernst; newly adopted granddaughter, Rachel Kline (Leon) Cordero; three newly adopted great-granddaughters.

A funeral service and inurnment will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church, 2640 Buckner Road Thompson’s Station, TN 37179 with Rev. Curt R. Hoover officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour before the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

