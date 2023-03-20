OBITUARY: Inice Lucille Cloud Harper

Inice Lucille Cloud Harper, age 94, passed away March 16, 2023 at her residence in Spring Hill, Tennessee surrounded by her family.

She was born in Pine Hill, Rockcastle County, Kentucky.

She was a life-long resident of Mansfield, Ohio and a long-time employee of Therm-O-Disc, Inc of Mansfield. She was a fan of golf and NASCAR and always cheered for the Tennessee Titans and Nashville Predators.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Lovell Harper; son, Jerry Dean Harper; brothers, B.F. Cloud, J.M. Cloud and Jack Cloud; and sisters, Evelyn York and Glenna Parkerson.

She is survived by her son, Steven (April) Harper; grandson, Steven Andrew Harper; granddaughter, Katherine (Andrey) Lopez; great-grandchildren, Derek and Scarlet; brother, George Cloud; sisters, Alma Jean (Wendell) Hall, Doris (Bill) Machal and Priscilla Cloud; and longtime family friend, Jodie Dees.

Burial is private.

