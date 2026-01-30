OBITUARY: Imogine “Jean” Johnson Taylor

Imogine “Jean” Johnson Taylor, age 94, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2026.

Jean was born on February 2, 1931, to the late Dennis and Mayo Vandergrif Johnson. She lived a life marked by devotion to her family, quiet creativity, and a deep appreciation for both adventure and home.

A devoted homemaker, Jean poured her heart into creating a warm, welcoming home wherever life took her. During her husband’s military service, she traveled extensively and experienced cultures around the world, living in places such as Indonesia and Russia, and visiting New Zealand and Japan. Though she embraced these adventures, her greatest joy was always found at home.

Jean had a natural eye for beauty and comfort. She loved decorating, sewing, and making her home a place where family gathered and felt loved. Her greatest pride and joy were her children and grandchildren, whom she adored beyond measure.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wayne Taylor; and her brother, Max Johnson.

Those left to cherish Jean’s memory are her children, Terry Taylor (Rebecca), Susan Kreulen (Doug), and Sandra Porter (Tom); sister, Denise Thomas (Billy); grandchildren, Ryan Kreulen (Emily Burn), Sam Kreulen (Danielle), Kristin Porter (Chris Best), Luke Porter (Catherine May), Rachael Conley (Michael), and Harrison Taylor (Chandler); great grandchildren, Beau and Whit Kreulen, Campbell and Moss Taylor, and Lucy Conley.

A Graveside Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

The care of Imogine “Jean” Johnson Taylor and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

