Imogene Ross, age 97 died January 13, 2020 in Nashville, TN. She was born June 21, 1922 in Lynnville, TN to the late Morgan Ross & Jessie Wilkes Ross.

Imogene graduated from Jones High School in Lynnville, class of 1939. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from MTSU in 1943. Following graduation, she was employed by Nashville Metro Schools as a teacher and assistant to the principal at Howard High School where she remained for 40 years until it closed. In 1958 she received a Master’s degree from Peabody College. Known as “Miss Ross” to generations of students at Howard, she was delighted when they recognized her.

In the early 1970’s when “Meals on Wheels” became available in Nashville, Imogene became the programs coordinator at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church where she was an active member. Her bright smile and warm heart were a blessing to many people throughout her life.

Graveside services will be held 1:00PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lynnwood Cemetery, Lynnwood Rd, Lynnville, TN. 38472. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 226 Church St. Lynnville, TN 38472. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com