OBITUARY: Ida Nell McEwen

Ms. Ida N. McEwen, age 81, passed away on April 12, 2025, at Horizon Medical Center in Dickson surrounded by her loving family.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene Howell; parents, Luther and Viola King; brothers, Luther Allen, Willie Joe, and Jimmy Dean King; sister, Suzanne Cartwright; and a nephew Chris Hargrove.

She is survived by her son, Sam Howell, his daughter, Dana, and her sons, Cameron and Cade; her daughter, Tosha Dile and her daughters, Emma and Alyssa, and granddaughter Paisley; her siblings, Ella Reynolds and John King; several nieces, nephews, and her special friend and longtime partner, Frank High.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor JJ King officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pond Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 15, 2025, from 4:00-8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.