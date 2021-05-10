OBITUARY: Ida Lucille (Lucy) Williams

Ida Lucille (Lucy) Williams age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away May 7, 2021. Lucy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was born in the panhandle of Texas along with three brothers and four sisters.

Lucy loved and raised her family in New Mexico, Northern California and Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Denzil Loyal Williams; parents, G A and Zella Kennedy Asbery. Lucy is survived by her loving children, Denise (Tom) Miano, Darrell (Joanna) Williams, Steve (Lexanne) Williams and Mark (Pamela) Williams; sister, Betty Miller; six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Hearth for 6 years of wonderful care and service they provided Lucy. Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com