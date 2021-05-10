OBITUARY: Ida Lucille (Lucy) Williams

Ida Lucille (Lucy) Williams age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away May 7, 2021. Lucy was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was born in the panhandle of Texas along with three brothers and four sisters.
Lucy loved and raised her family in New Mexico, Northern California and Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Denzil Loyal Williams; parents, G A and Zella Kennedy Asbery. Lucy is survived by her loving children, Denise (Tom) Miano, Darrell (Joanna) Williams, Steve (Lexanne) Williams and Mark (Pamela) Williams; sister, Betty Miller; six grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at The Hearth for 6 years of wonderful care and service they provided Lucy. Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.