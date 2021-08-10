OBITUARY: Ida Fay Frayer

Ida Fay Frayer, age 86, of Thompsons Station, TN passed away July 31, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was born in the small town of Rockvale, TN to the late Roy & Nevada Pitt.

She was born in the family home, the third of four sisters. Ida always insisted on using her middle name, Fay, an independent trait that would serve her throughout her life. The family moved to the Detroit area when she was a small child. Fay married James Rozell soon after graduating from high school and began a family. Fay had three children, James Jr. (Jim), Robin, and Jeffrey (Jeff). Once her children were in school, Fay was eager to begin her career outside the home in a day when most women stayed home to raise their children. In the mid-70’s, Fay earned a promotion to Purchasing Manager in the male dominated manufacturing industry. Fay and James divorced in 1982. Fay was diagnosed with an unusually deadly form of breast cancer several years later. With the care of an innovative doctor and the support of her family, Fay beat the odds and breast cancer.

A few years later, Fay met Robert (Bob) Frayer and they married on January 1, 1996. Fay retired that month, and she and Bob moved to Citrus County, Florida. Fay enjoyed an active retirement with Bob filled with extensive travels in the states and abroad. She also enjoyed golfing, gardening, painting, quilting, Mahjong, and spending time with family and friends. Mom found joy in spending time with her 3 children, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Jim remembers that he was always mom’s favorite, a title that Robin vigorously denies. Jeff, as the baby of the family, knows who is mom’s true favorite.

Fay was preceded in death by her husband Robert Frayer, grandson, Bradley Kyle Rozell; sisters, Hazel Maas and Bobbie Jean Sprigg. She is survived by her children, James Jr. (Laura) Rozell of Lake Orion, MI, Robin (Gary) Whiting of Carmichael, CA and Jeffrey (Cynthia) Rozell of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Matt Godlewski, Amy (Matt) Rauch, Christopher Rozell, Andrew (Amanda) Rozell, Rachel Pickles, Chad Wallace, Jordan (Laura) Wallace, Jeremy (Kristen) Whiting, Benjamin (Samantha) Whiting and Michael Whiting; great-grandchildren, Brenden, Hannah, Lauren, Emmett, Olivia, Samantha, Hannah, William, Violet, Lilliana, Luke, Preston, Leila, Jackson, Ethan, Adalyn, Rylee and Cameron; sister, Joyce Cunningham of Symsonia, KY; many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.

A graveside inurnment will take place on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10 AM, at the Cothran Cemetery in Rockvale, TN. Dwight Jarratt will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation at www.nbcf.org. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com