OBITUARY: Hunter Lasley

Hunter William Lasley, 23, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Hunter was born in Nashville, Tennessee to Carrie Easterday and Jeff Lasley on October 2, 1998. He attended Ravenwood High School and loved all things outdoors. His favorite hobbies included fishing, skateboarding, and hiking. He was a free spirit who loved life. He was a protective brother to his younger sister Alexis who he loved very much and was very proud of her.

It is difficult to find the right words to explain how much he meant to all of us.

Addiction slowly destroyed Hunter’s life. This powerful disease affects so many and leaves families and loved ones everywhere feeling powerless and struggling with worry, dread, and finally heartbreak.

We want people to remember Hunter for his love of life and the kid who wanted it all. The love of his life was Zoee, who passed before him. He is with her now, and we take solace in that.

You will be remembered. Always in our thoughts. Always in our prayers.

Your loving family.