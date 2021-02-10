OBITUARY: Hugh Garland Chaffin

Hugh Garland Chaffin, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away on February 8, 2021. He served in the U.S. Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Emma Barnett and Stanley Gilbert Chaffin. Survived by, his wife of 50 years, Gail McKinney Chaffin; son, Thomas (Mindy) Chaffin; daughter, Patricia (Aaron Grobengieser) Chaffin; brother, Jimmie (Linda) Chaffin; sister, Ann (Joe) Pugh; grandchildren, Alyssa and Aaron Chaffin, and Reid Grobengieser.

A Graveside service will be conducted at 10:00AM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Jim Taylor will be officiating. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 223 Rosa L. Parks, Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com