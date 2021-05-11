OBITUARY: Hugh Bernard Xavier Moran

Hugh Bernard Xavier Moran, aged 75, was returned to the Lord’s embrace on May 9, 2021.

A man of enduring good spirit, he arose from a weeklong coma 12 years ago, later to proudly proclaim that “rumors of his death were greatly exaggerated”. Like the great Irish poets, Hugh greatly appreciated the written word and was a master storyteller.

Born to Irish immigrant parents Walter Edward and Beatrice Catherine Moran, Hugh would go on to proudly serve his country in the Vietnam War, earning the singular title of decorated combat Marine. Upon his return from Vietnam, Hugh went on to earn a Bachelor Degree from the University of Illinois, entered into a career in the transportation and logistics field, and married the love of his life, Loutiscia “Tish” Moran. His four children, Patrick, Erin, Sean and Brendan, soon followed as the family relocated from the Southside of Chicago to LaGrange Park.

In 2005 Hugh retired from the transportation industry and re-discovered his passion for teaching, serving as a Teacher’s Assistant for special needs children in the Williamson County school system until his death. Hugh was extremely proud of his work and the help he was able to provide his “kids” (as he would affectionately call them) at both Ravenwood and Centennial High Schools.

Hugh will be greatly missed, by family and friends, students and golf buddies alike. Never one to pass up a chat or a libation, Hugh would not want us to mourn, but to celebrate his life and lift a glass to his memory. Hugh was notoriously fond of Irish folk songs, particularly those sung by Tommy Makem and the Clancy Brothers. The first stanza of the song, “The Parting Glass” would perfectly capture how Hugh would feel looking down on us from heaven now:

Of all the money that e’er I had, I spent it in good company

And all the harm that e’er I’ve done, alas, it was to none but me

And all I’ve done for want of wit to memory now I can’t recall

So fill to me the parting glass, good night and joy be with you all

For those that Hugh has left behind, he will live on in their hearts forever and his memory will be passed on in story and legend to future generations. Devoted father to Patrick H. Moran, Erin L. (Evan) Cobb, Sean K. (Megan) Moran, and Brendan E. (Emily) Moran. Cherished Grandpa “Pa” to Lilly, Liam, Conor, and Bridget. Uncle to Kristin, Josh and Jacob Freudinger. Patient trainer, wrangler and companion to Airedale Terriers Fitzy, Rory, Kelly, Bran, Seamus, Iggy and Finnegan. Loving brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. His life is celebrated and his memory will live on with those whose lives were enriched by his wit and good cheer.

A Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5110 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. Pastor Lane Reuter will officiate. A private family inurnment will be held at 11:00 am on Monday May 24, 2021 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little City, https://littlecity.org/donate/ For more information please call 773-736-3833.