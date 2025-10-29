OBITUARY: Hubert Dennison

Hubert Dennison, 78, passed away on October 13, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee due to a stroke. Born on March 25, 1947, in Falls Mill, West Virginia, Hubert lived a life marked by service, kindness, and a warm sense of humor that endeared him to all who knew him. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing in his backyard pond.

Hubert proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. This pivotal time in his life allowed him to meet his future wife, Esther.

For 56 years, Hubert shared a loving marriage with Esther. He loved taking care of her—making her breakfast and coffee each morning. He said he may have spoiled her too much. Together, they raised two good kids: Ray (wife, Laurie and sons, Sage and Scout) and Cherie (husband Josh and daughter, Ruby). His family was a source of great pride and joy—with a little confusion thrown in.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Freda Dennison; his sister, Patty Bonecutter; and his brother, Bryan Dennison. Their memories remained close to Hubert’s heart throughout his life.

He leaves behind a brother, Lee Dennison and sister, Brenda Dennison. Hubert was always one to call and check in on family, friends and neighbors and those calls will be missed.

Those who knew Hubert remember him as someone who liked to laugh and joke around. The jokes were harder to convey later on, as his hearing preceded him by a good decade, but if you could shout loud enough, he’d laugh right along with you. His good sense of humor was matched by a deeply caring nature—he was always ready to lend a hand when it was needed most.

May Hubert’s memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service will be held on November 1, 2025, at 02:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church 431 Old Hwy 52, Lafayette, TN.

In honor of Hubert, reach out to someone you care about and check in on them—especially if it’s been a while.