OBITUARY: Hubbard Rhodes Bowen Jr.

Hubbard Rhodes Bowen, Jr., of Fairview, TN, was born on August 31, 1948, in Norfolk, Virginia, and passed away on May 9, 2024, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Hubbard was a devoted family man who cherished his time with his grandchildren. He found immense joy in their presence. Hubbard’s deep love for his family extended to all aspects of his life. In his free time, his passion for fishing, with special fondness for fishing alongside his grandson Daylan. The serenity of being out on the water brought him peace and happiness. Additionally, he enjoyed browsing through yard sales and finding hidden treasures.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Lillian Bowen; and his parents, Hubbard Rhodes, Sr. and Sally (Davis) Bowen.

Hubbard will be dearly missed by his three children: Christopher (Rachel) Bowen, Michael (Amanda) Bowen, and Casandra Bowen; as well as his grandchildren: Johnathan, Vann, Daylan, and Michael. He also leaves behind his brothers: Charles “Chucky” (Gloria) Bowen, Dale Bowen, and Donnie (Lisa) Bowen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Services to honor and celebrate the life of Hubbard Rhodes Bowen, Jr. will be held at Dickson Funeral Home- Fairview Chapel in Fairview, Tennessee. A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 PM.

Online condolences may be left at www.dicksonfuneralhome.com

