OBITUARY: Hua Chau

Hua Chau, age 46 of Franklin, TN passed away on January 15, 2022. He left this Earth for Heaven, taking the heart of so many that loved him along with him.

Hua Chau was born February 25, 1975 in Vietnam to Helen and Tony Chau. Hua’s Vietnamese/Cambodian heritage would be a life long source of pride to him, his family, and children.

The family eventually moved to Chicago where Hua and his siblings, Thi, Dara, and Samaly grew up sharing a close bond that would continue into their adulthood. Hua attended Wheaton North High School where he played football and track while forming many life long friendships.

After graduation, Hua made the commitment to serve his country and enlisted in the Army as a mechanic. Upon completion of his service, Hua met Mary Schock, his soulmate and best friend. Together Hua and Mary formed the ultimate team, marrying and starting a family together all while Hua obtained his bachelor’s degree from American Intercontinental University.

The family moved across the country (including one move where Mary’s wedding dress flew out the top storage rack on the car and had to be retrieved off the highway) and ultimately ended up settling in their hometown of Franklin, TN.

One of Hua’s greatest joys in life was the family he and Mary had created. Hua was a beloved “Ba” to his five children, Malakai, Morgan, Madison, Mason, and Maxton. Hua was nothing less than a real life superhero to his children and loved attending their activities and having epic wrestling sessions with them. Hua had a true entrepreneurial spirit and unparalleled work ethic that he learned from his dad, embodying what it truly means to pursue the American dream.

Hua was passionate about his pursuits and excelled at raising money for non profits and building relationships. As hard as Hua worked, he also had many passions outside of the job and managed to conveniently turn many “business trips” into something that involved one of his favorite hobbies. Hua enjoyed playing on flag football & softball teams, golfing, fishing, spending time in the ocean at the beach, and cheering on his Chicago sports teams. Hua truly appreciated a good meal, with his mother’s cooking always being his favorite. Hua was bigger than life and embodied what being a real life good Samaritan was. Hua’s welcoming personality made him someone everyone wanted to be around and he possessed the unique ability to make every person feel special and loved. Hua made friends everywhere he went and would turn those friends into family. It is impossible to count the number of lives he touched, but Hua leaves behind a legacy of life lived to the absolute fullest for God, family, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brother Thom Chau.

Hua is survived by his parents, Tony & Helen Chau; his loving wife of 16 years, Mary Chau; sons, Malakai Chau, Mason Chau and Maxton Chau; daughters, Morgan Chau and Madison Chau; brothers, Thi (Jenny) Chau and Dara (Sarah) Chau; sister, Samaly (Mitchell) Dzierzbicki; father & mother-in-law, Bob & Marcy Schock; sister-in-law, Emily Schock; nieces & nephews, Sascha, Rana, Tairen, Ryan, Thomas, and Addison; “beloved” dog, Bella.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 PM (CST) Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064, with visitation two hours prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow the service there at Church of the City. The service in TN will be able to be viewed online. Family members will post the viewing link on social media closer to the service date. On February 5th there will be a memorial service in Chicago at Klein Creek, 1N333 Pleasant Hill Road, Winfield, IL 60190 from 2-5. Donations in memory of Hua can be made for the children’s education at a later date with instructions to be posted on social media.

