OBITUARY: Howell “Mike” Myrick

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Howell “Mike” Myrick, who left this world on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025. Mike was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother and friend to many.

Born in 1944, Mike was raised in Quitman, GA, and cherished the summers he spent in Miami with his family. He attended and graduated from the University of Miami, where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) and loved driving his Volkswagen Beetle on Highway 1.

Mike began his career with Firestone before dedicating over 20+ years as a trusted State Farm agent, building lasting relationships with his clients and community. He had an extraordinary ability to connect with people and never met a stranger. Whether at Koi Sushi and Thai, Half Way Market, or any of his favorite local spots, he was known and loved by many.

Since 2009, Mike has called Franklin, TN home. A man of deep faith and generosity, he always sought to help those around him. He found immense joy in his family, who will forever cherish his warmth, humor, and wisdom.

Mike is survived by his brother Martin Myrick; sisters Tamar Greene & Margot Rowland; son, Heath Myrick, and daughter-in-law, Danica Myrick; his daughter, Teshia M. Ford, and her husband, Michael J. Ford; and stepson, Scott Wells. He was a loving grandfather to Emma Myrick, Ellie Myrick, Ginny Grace Myrick, Ellie Ford, Eli Ford, and Savannah Ford.

A reception for family and friends will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN, on Thursday, March 6, between 2:00 – 4:00 PM.

Mike’s love for life and people will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Finally, a sincere thank you to the wonderful caretakers of Alive Hospice, Senior Helpers and our wonderful Orcelia Haynes & J.J. who did so much to care for our “G-Daddy” this last year.