



He never started a charitable foundation, went to church regularly or owned a tuxedo, but Howard Hutchins passed away peacefully on Sat. July 4th, 2020, leaving behind his lasting legacy that will live on through his children and grandchildren.

Howard taught them the value of pursuing the American dream through honest work and the importance of family. Howard lived his legacy from an early age working from the time he was nine years old at a grocery store, paying rent to his parents from the time he was 14, and working multiple jobs to make ends meet.

Howard served in the Army where he met his wife Dixie while stationed at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Howard then excelled in his career as a regional Tool and Dye sales representative for more than thirty years where his work ethic and traveling the country fostered a love for this land of opportunity. He taught his children to pursue their dreams by packing up a wife, four children and a Collie and moving to Freeport Grand Bahama Island during the early 70’s to pursue a successful career in real estate. Howard instilled those lessons learned returning home where he built five custom luxury homes for himself as a general contractor in Knoxville, TN and Punta Gorda Isles in Florida.

He never met a stranger and although he and his bride, Dixie of 67 years, moved many times in their lives, they always made time to be the neighborhood ultimate entertainers, and made close friends that they maintained all their lives. Howard had a truly genuine love of this country and our troops. Howard’s keen mind ensured you always wanted him on your Trivia team. Howard had a vast knowledge of history, geography, US politics, music and baseball.

He was loved and will be missed by his loving wife Dixie, four children Jeff Hutchins (late wife Judy and Fiancé Eileen), Shelley D’Arcy (Kevin), Kim Brannon (Todd) and Ami Kase (Mark). And his grandchildren, Jason and Kristen Hutchins, Rachel and Chase Brannon, Alex and Baxter Kase- Fiona, Meggy, and Conor D’Arcy and his Grandnephews the late Travis Brannon and Colin Brannon. Howard’s loving wife, Dixie was his full-time caregiver over the past few years and the family was blessed that they could be together at the very end, holding hands and listening to “If” – by the music group Bread.



