Howard Wesley Brown Jr., 85, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, February 6, 2026 at his residence.

He was born February 2, 1941 in Salisbury, NC to the late Howard Wesley Brown and Anne Thomas Brown. Howard graduated from Granite Quarry High School in 1959 and Pfeiffer University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting in 1964. In 1987, he proudly opened Howard Brown Agency, Inc., building a business rooted in integrity, hard work, and service to his community. A lifelong member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, he faithfully served in many leadership roles, including Financial Secretary, Chairman of the Finance Committee, Chairman of the Stewardship Committee, and Chairman of the Usher Committee. He was also an active and devoted member of the Granite Quarry Civitan Club, where he served as Secretary and President, as well as North Carolina District West Governor. In recognition of his outstanding service, he received both Club and District Honor Keys and was honored as Civitan of the Year at the Club and District levels. Earlier in life, he was also a member of the Jaycees.

He was a dedicated UNC Tarheel fan. Besides a lifetime commitment to community service, nothing was more important to him than family. He was a wonderful big brother to his sisters and enjoyed visits with his aunts and other extended family.

Howard is survived by his sisters, Carol (Jack) Busby of Franklin, TN, Nancy (Doug) Trice of Greensboro, Susan (Bob) Trivette of Salisbury, and Jan Brown of Denver; and daughter, Lisa Carole Brown of Salisbury.

The family will greet friends and relatives on Friday, February 13, 2026, 10:00 am – 10:45 am at Shiloh United Methodist Church.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, February 13, 2026, in the Shiloh United Methodist Church, Granite Quarry, NC, with Rev. Craig Sefa officiating.

Burial will follow in the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiloh United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 315, Granite Quarry, NC 28072; Victory Junction, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317; or Saleeby-Fisher YMCA East Branch, P.O. Box 640, Rockwell, NC 28138.

