OBITUARY: Howard ‘Tadpole’ McLemore

Howard “Tadpole” McLemore’s life came to an end on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at his residence in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 76.

Howard was born on April 14, 1949 in Franklin, Williamson County, Tennessee.

He leaves to cherish his memories, children, Brigett (DeWrell) Webster; Derrick McLemore; Howard A. McLemore, Toshie Harrison, Iris Beech and Breann Brown; host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; sisters, Thelma Sydnor, Susie Johnson and Delores (John) Nevils; sisters-in-law; Mary Wright, Brenda Carlton and Gail Carlton Andrews; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends

Mr. McLemore will lie in state on Friday, May 9, 2025 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home.

Visitation with family Saturday, May 10, 2025 from 11 until 12 at Lynn Creek Tabernacle, 117 Fairground Street, Franklin, TN with funeral to begin at 12 Noon, Elder James Coure, officiating.

Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens.

