OBITUARY: Howard Hughes Yancy

Howard Hughes Yancy, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away January 19, 2022.

He was a 9th generation lifelong resident of Williamson County. Howard retired from the U.S. Post Office at Five Points in Franklin after 35 years of service. He was a member of Walker Baptist Church, the Franklin Civitan Club and also volunteered with Meals on Wheels of Franklin. He enjoyed being a part of the Hardee’s Thursday Lunch Group and the Leipers Fork Senior Citizen’s Group which brought him great joy. Howard always loved working outside in his yard and walking his beloved dog, Shakespeare. He was a faithful and loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather, a true friend to all, and always ready, able, and willing to help. He was a handyman that could “fix anything”.

Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Winston Gill Yancy, Sr. & Annie Laurie Hughes Yancy; wife, Jo Ann Holt Yancy; son, Howard “Chuck” Hughes Yancy, Jr.; brother, Winston Gill Yancy, Jr.

He is survived by his daughter, Candie Y. (Larry Neil) Westbrook of Franklin, TN; son, Jay A. (Sandra) Yancy of Brentwood, TN; granddaughter, Laura Ann Westbrook; grandson, Tanner Ward (Catherine) Yancy; nephew, Butch Yancy; nieces, Peggy Yancy and Polly Ann Yancy; great-nephew, Craig (Carol) Yancy; beloved animals, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Shakespeare, Buddy & Bo.

The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Franklin and Morning Pointe in Franklin for all of their love and care of Daddy and for giving us more years with him.

A private family service for Howard will be held Saturday, January 22, 2022. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Tanner Yancy, Butch Yancy, Craig Yancy, Randy Westbrook, Steve Westbrook, and Bill Browne. Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Fields, Reese Potts, Jim Allgood, Larry Darnell, Raymond Vaughn, Jimmy Heithcock, Bobby Hargrove, Evan Getz, Charlie Young, and Les Clairmonte.

Memorials may be made to Walker Baptist Church, 1350 West Main St. Franklin, TN 37064, or Meals on Wheels, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com