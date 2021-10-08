OBITUARY: Howard Green Smithson

Howard Green Smithson, age 82 of Rudderville Community, TN passed away on October 6, 2021.

Mr. Smithson was born in Pulaski, TN on March 29, 1939 to the late Howard P. and Doris Cook Smithson. He graduated from Battle Ground Academy in 1957 and received his Bachelors Degree from Vanderbilt University in 1961. He operated Smithson Dairy and was District Manager for Vermeer Haying Equipment. He was a member of Church of the City. He was married to Patricia Fay Allen Smithson in October 1976.

He is survived by his loving wife and other loving family members. He faithfully served his community as a member of Farm Bureau and was commissioner for Milcrofton Utility District where he served as President of the Board of Directors since May, 1993.

Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 AM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Ed Alexander officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blue Monarch, P.O. Box 1207, Monteagle, TN 37356 or BrightStone, 140 Southeast Parkway Court, Franklin, TN 37064. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com