Howard Ewing Gatlin went to be with the Lord on December 16, 2019.

Howard was preceded in death by his son, John Scott Gatlin; his parents, Glendon and Jessie Hughes Gatlin; and loving in-laws, Houston and Elsie Burke Naron. Brother, James David Gatlin.

He survived by his devoted wife, Helen Alagriar Naron Gatlin of 41 years; daughters, Julia (Allen) Koehler, Samantha (Bobby) Garvin, Amanda (Chris) Cobern; son, Walter Howard (Jill) Gatlin; 9 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren; brother, Don Gatlin; Aunts, Josephine Reed & Evelyn Gatlin; Cousin and Loyal Friend, Everett Naron

Howard was a 1964 graduate of Franklin High School. He served in the 25th Infantry of the United States Army where he served in Vietnam. After he returned home, he later became an electrical contractor. In 1980, he returned to his FHS alma mater as a teacher for 19 years. He served as the FHS head coach of the men’s soccer team, the Assistant Athletic Director, and was named Teacher of the Year.

Howard loves the LORD and was a member of Walker Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon. In addition to his love for his family, Howard’s heart was fulfilled when he was helping others. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his Tennessee Vols.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or REBOOT Recovery, a non-profit that helps military & first responder families heal from service-related trauma. rebootrecovery.com/donate.

Services will be conducted 1:30pm Friday Dec 20, 2019 at Walker Baptist Church, 1350 West Main St. Franklin, TN. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday Evening from 3-8pm at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service in Nolensville Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Bob Upton, Hugh Williams, Coley Harper, Tommy Gatlin, Glenn Gatlin, & Allen Koehler.

Honorary Pallbearers Members of Walker Baptist Church, Tennessee State Veterans Home of Murfreesboro, Leyda Salvador, Betty Davey, & Phyliss Grounds.