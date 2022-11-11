OBITUARY: Howard Don Fields

Howard Don Fields of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, he was 88 years old.

Don began his career in Nashville in the early 1950s – first working in advertising for Loveman’s Department Store and later Harvey’s Department Store.

In 1960 after his career with those stores, he began freelancing on his own. He was involved in film making and illustrations for religious publishing houses and ad agencies. Many of his illustrations were children’s books, Bibles, and adult Sunday School literature. He retired in 2008.

He was preceded in death by daughter, Kimberly Fields; parents, Howard and Mary Ellen “Marilyn” Exum Fields; sisters, Jean Fields Poynter and Annelle Fields.

Survived by wife of 45 years, Sandra Dickens Fields; sons, Michael (John Dunn) Fields and Miles (Michael Ezsol) Fields and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Aveanna Hospice or First Presbyterian Church.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/