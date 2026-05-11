OBITUARY: Houston Taylor

Houston Taylor departed this life on May 7, 2026 at his residence in Franklin, Tennessee at the age of 95. He was born November 13, 1930 in Haywood County, Brownsville, Tennessee to parents Christiana Hess and William Taylor.

Houston leaves to cherish his many memories, daughters, Kim (Phillip) Barber and Karla Taylor; grandchildren, Robert L.(Ericka) Drain, III, Braindi L. Taylor and Dylan Casey; great grandchildren, Jayden, Mya, Ivy and Noah; sister, Mildred Bond; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Mr. Taylor will lie in state on Thursday, May 14, 2026 from 12 until 5 at the funeral home. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Visitation with family Friday, May 15, 2026 from 11 until 12 at Shorter Chapel AME Church, 255 Natchez Street, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to follow, Pastor Boyce E. Wilkins, Jr., eulogist.

Interment Pinecrest Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Tennessee.

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