OBITUARY: Horace Wendell Taylor

Horace Wendell Taylor, 64, of Chapel Hill, TN, passed away on July 1, 2021 in Franklin, TN.

Wendell was born in Franklin to Horace and Lillian on August 3, 1956. He graduated from Columbia Military Academy. He married (Debbie) on April 21, 1979 in Burwood, TN. He was Owner and Operator for Taylor Trucking and was a member of College Grove Methodist Church.

Wendell is preceded in death by his parents Horace and Lillian Taylor. He is survived by his wife Debbie; daughters, Tiffany, Tabitha and Trinity; son-in laws James Hopkins and Conner Scott and his grandchildren Gatlin, Emmaleigh and Cora Grace.

Visitation will be 4-8 pm on Monday, July 5th and on Tuesday, July 6th from 12 pm – 2 pm at Williamson Memorial.

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm July 6, 2021 at Williamson Memorial with the Scotty Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson Hollow Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be James Hopkins, Gatlin Taylor, Conner Scott, David Allen, David Rowland, James Dionisi, Greg George, Jimmy Harris, Mike Gleaves, Bobby Rowland, Josh Doggett, Cliff Polhamus.

Honorary pallbearers will be Freddie Griggs, Jim Haley, Scotty Lee, Steve Simmons, Chad Mayfield, David Deason, David Harper, Mark McMillon, Wesley Green, Stan Scott, William Bennett and Mack Kelly..

Memorials may be given to St. Judes Children Hospital. The family of Wendell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Laura Hunt, and Scott Parker along with the 3rd floor CCU Nurses, Lab Technicians, and Respiratory Therapist at Williamson Medical Center.A