Horace Thomas Johnson, Sr.

Horace Thomas Johnson, Sr. age 70 of Franklin, TN passed away January 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Maury Co., TN to the late J.T. & Viola Fisher Johnson. He was a member of Bending Chestnut Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Reba Peach; brothers, Jerry Johnson and Leon Johnson. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Faye Johnson of Franklin, TN; daughter, Crystal Dawn (Derek) Nestead of Primm Springs, TN; son, Horace Thomas Jr. (Wendy) Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Richard) Peach, Ian Smith, Isabella Nesmith and Christopher Nesmith; great-grandchildren, Anthony Peach-Schwabe and Lillee Peach-Schwabe; sisters, Alice (Gerald) Ingram, Mary (Charles) Tidwell, Rebecca Craft, Judy Turner and Geneva Howell.

Graveside service will be held 2:00PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Greenbrier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bending Chestnut Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

