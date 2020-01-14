Horace Thomas Johnson, Sr. age 70 of Franklin, TN passed away January 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Maury Co., TN to the late J.T. & Viola Fisher Johnson. He was a member of Bending Chestnut Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Reba Peach; brothers, Jerry Johnson and Leon Johnson. Survived by his wife of 46 years, Faye Johnson of Franklin, TN; daughter, Crystal Dawn (Derek) Nestead of Primm Springs, TN; son, Horace Thomas Jr. (Wendy) Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Richard) Peach, Ian Smith, Isabella Nesmith and Christopher Nesmith; great-grandchildren, Anthony Peach-Schwabe and Lillee Peach-Schwabe; sisters, Alice (Gerald) Ingram, Mary (Charles) Tidwell, Rebecca Craft, Judy Turner and Geneva Howell.

Graveside service will be held 2:00PM Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Greenbrier Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bending Chestnut Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com