OBITUARY: Hope Romero

Hope Romero, 77, of Franklin, TN, peacefully passed away on October 21st, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Hope was born on December 6th, 1943, to Joe and Cruz Contreras in the city of Fresno, Ca. Hope attended Fowler High School and then pursued a degree in Biblical Studies at Latin American Bible Institute. In 1971, she met Joseph Romero at the home of Jess and Olga Contreras. Hope & Joseph went on to have two children, Timothy John Romero and Laura Cruz Romero.

Hope was predeceased by Jess, Connie, David, and Annie. She is survived by Joseph Romero, Timothy, Crystal & Zayden Romero, Laura & Garrett Alcala, William, Aurora, Joe, and Paul.

Services will be held at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Friday, October 29th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.woundedwarriors.com