OBITUARY: Homer R. Hill

Homer R. Hill, Sr., age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Belvedere Commons and Willowbrook Hospice on August 26, 2020.

Born June 10, 1928 to the late Howard and Lillian Anglin Hill. Preceded in death by his wife, Maye Tomlin Hill, sisters, Hazel Groom, Hester Gardner, Helen Powers and brother, Hubert Hill.

He was a longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. He was a lifelong resident of Williamson County contributing to various civic, business and church endeavors including, dairy farming, construction, county commissioner, real estate, florist shop and Countryside Hardware in Grassland. A graduate of Franklin High School in 1947 and a proud member of the football team, he married his 1946 Homecoming Queen sweetheart in 1949. They were married for 64 years.

Survived by his two sons, Roger Hill and Randy (Cyndie) Hill; two granddaughters, Heidi M. Hill and Holly Y. Hill; sister, Huberta Perkins of Brentwood; sister-in-law, Lillian Hill of Franklin, TN; many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 3:00 PM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2419 Bethlehem Loop Road, Franklin, TN 37069. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com