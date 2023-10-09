OBITUARY: Homer Lee Carter

Homer Lee Carter, age 91 of Fairview, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

Homer was a retired electrician with Sewell Electric with over thirty years of service. After retirement, he started his own business Carter Sales & Service where he repaired appliances and TVs where he worked for several years.

Preceded in death by wife, Clara Mae Carter.

Survived by: son, Dennis (Barbara) Carter; grandchildren, Tracie (Philip) Shafer and Gabriel Carter; great-grandchildren, Brett and Ella Shafer and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be at 5:00 PM on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Sister Sue Hutchinson officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM until service time on Sunday. Burial will be in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

