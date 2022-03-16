OBITUARY: Homer Gerald Daman

Mr. Homer Gerald Daman of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, he was 74 years old.

He was born in Olney, Illinois to the late Elmer and Dorothy Daman.

He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, and survived by sons Dustin and D. Dawn.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm, Jim Taylor will officiate.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

