OBITUARY: Hollis Raymond Greathouse, Jr.

Hollis Raymond Greathouse, Jr., age 58 of Pittsburgh, PA passed away April 12, 2025.

Hollis received his B.A. in music performance from Arkansas Tech University and is a graduate of the Recording Workshop in Chillicothe, OH. He was a producer and Latin Grammy nominated recording engineer. His career included composing for tv, film, radio and the theater as well as working on projects for musicians including, Ne-Yo, Ryan Teder (One Republic), Arianna Grande, Jackie Evancho, Gabby Barrett and many more.

As a performer, Hollis has played in bands opening for artists such as The Oak Ridge Boys, Jo Dee Messina, Little Texas, Mark Willis, Charlie Daniels and Russel Dickerson.

Preceded in death by father, Hollis Greathouse, Sr. and sister, Connie Rene’ Greathouse. His family resides and worships in Franklin, TN.

Survived by: mother, Evelyn S. Greathouse; brother, David Greathouse; niece, Ashley Rene’ (Matthew) Fortner.

Graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Saturday, May 3, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com