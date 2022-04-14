OBITUARY: Hollis Allen Ashcraft

Hollis Allen Ashcraft, age 78 of Thompson Station, TN passed away April 11, 2022 after a yearlong battle with myelofibrosis.

Hollis was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to the late Hollis Delmon and Ruby Lee Blackerby Ashcraft.

Hollis graduated from Corinth (MS) High School and attended Northeast MS Jr. College and Memphis State University. His career was spent in the transportation field and he retired as a dock supervisor at Yellow Freight Systems.

He lived most of his adult life in Memphis, TN, and then moved to Thompsons Station, TN to spend his retirement near his daughter and her family. He was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. His first and foremost love was his family. He had a quick wit and could be counted on to point out the humor in almost any situation.

He and his wife enjoyed their many travels in the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and the Bahamas. He loved SEC football (UT), NASCAR, country music (only pre-1990), and yearly family beach vacations.

He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Bill.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia R. (Pat) Ashcraft; daughter, Melissa “Missy” (David) McDaniel; grandchildren, Katherine Allen “Katie” McDaniel and David J. “Whitt” McDaniel; brother, Delmon (Betty), sister, Sandra (Skip) Galyean, sister, Melba (Scott) Talley; sister-in-law, Nita Sue Ashcraft; brother-in-law, Bill (Vicki) Rogers and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Monday, April 18, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dr. Vona Wilson officiating. Visitation will be at 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, (615) 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com

