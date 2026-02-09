Hiromi Amitani Ahlgreen, 78, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee. She was born January 16, 1948, in Himi, Toyama, Japan, the eldest child and only daughter of the late Kichisaburo and Yoshii Amitani.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah; son-in-law, Ryan; granddaughter, Jaidyn; and by her brother, Takamiki, and sisters-in-law, Miyuki and Misae of Himi, Japan. She was preceded in death by her brother Akihiko Amitani and by Sarah’s father, Paul Ahlgreen.

No services will be held. In accordance with her wishes, her cremated remains will be returned to Japan. Donations may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Hiromi will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, generous heart, and the kindness she shared so freely with everyone she met.

