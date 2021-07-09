OBITUARY: Hilda Ann “Chickie” Fink

Hilda Ann Fink, lovingly known as Chickie, 87, entered into the arms of the Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Chickie, who fought two brave battles against cancer, was a resident of Franklin, TN and previously Port Charlotte, FL.

She was born in East Boston, MA on March 21, 1934 to the late James Vincent and Angelina M. (DiPietro) Feudo.

After completing her formal education in Boston, MA, she later married her loving and devoted husband, Walter “Wally” J. Fink. The two celebrated 34 years of marriage before his passing in 2002.

Chickie is remembered for her numerous years as the Assistant Athletic Director at Port Charlotte High School. She dedicated each day to helping her students and was a vital part of the success of the school’s athletic programs. Mentoring and offering kind and encouraging words were just some of her gifts that she shared daily with students. She did everything she could to ensure all her students had an opportunity for a bright and successful future. Chickie also had a talent for fundraising, which she used to help students and others in need.

Chickie was active in multiple civic and church organizations as well. In her recent years, as a resident at Somerby Franklin Senior Living in Franklin, TN, she was affectionately known as “The Mayor!” There was never a person she didn’t make feel welcomed into the community.

She was a woman of strong faith and a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all. She was gracious, kind and giving, with smile that could light up a room. She was also an excellent cook, with Italian food being her specialty.

She will truly be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Peter Feudo and wife Florence, Rudy Feudo and wife Marie, Chris Feudo and wife Chickie, and Vinnie Feudo, and her sisters Gloria (Feudo) Ferullo and husband Pat, and Dorothy (Feudo) Cusimano.

She is survived by her brother Anthony Feudo and wife Rose, her loving and devoted children; Donna Dauer and husband Rick, Michael LaMarca and wife Michelle, Joseph LaMarca and wife Tracy, and James LaMarca and Ruth Meacham; her grandchildren Jason LaMarca and wife Mandi, Nicholas Stamatis and wife Shannon, Kristopher Stamatis and wife Lindsey, Brittany Irby and husband Travis, Breanna LaMarca, and Sarah Jean Hormanski. She also had six great-grandchildren: Vincent and Alexandra LaMarca, Kaylen and Rylee Stamatis, Grayson and Savannah LaMarca, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte, FL, on July 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests expressions of sympathy to take the form of donations to Port Charlotte High School Athletics or Alive Hospice in Loving Memory of Chickie Fink, through this link: https://gofund.me/cac0689e.