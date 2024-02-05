OBITUARY: Hicks Lamar Cochran

Hicks Lamar Cochran, 81, of Franklin, Tennessee formerly of Atlanta, Marietta, and Alpharetta, Georgia passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 1, 2024.

Lamar is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Charlene (Paris) Cochran.

He was a 1960 graduate of West Fulton High School, and a 1969 Graduate of Georgia State College where he earned his Accounting degree.

Lamar served in the United States Air Force Reserves and was employed by Cox Broadcasting and WSB Radio. He volunteered as a recreational coach for many of his children’s sports teams in East Marietta. He faithfully served as a Deacon at New Harmony Baptist Church in Cumming, GA, and Oak Valley Baptist Church in Franklin, TN for many years. Lamar never met a stranger. He enjoyed serving in the church, singing in the choir, and supporting his grandchildren’s school and sports activities.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Vera (Sanders) Cochran; father, John Hicks Cochran; brother, Ronald Eugene Cochran; father-in-law, Charlie Paris; mother-in-law, Sarah (Bagwell) Paris.

He is survived by children, Charles Cochran (Elizabeth) and Catha Skinner (Jeff); grandchildren, Noah Cochran, Rebekah (Skinner) Yurovchak (Daniel), Charlie Skinner (Claire), Sarah Skinner, Andrew Skinner; sister-in-law Hazel (Pruitt) Cochran; nephew Joseph Ronald Cochran (Mary Tim); great-nephew Joshua Cochran.

The family received friends at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN on Friday, February 2nd from 5 to 8 pm. Additionally, the family received friends at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA on Sunday, February 4th from 2 to 6 pm. Funeral services will be at New Harmony Baptist Church on Monday, February 5th at 11:00 am., Rev. Johnny Purcell and Rev. Cecil Townley officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oak Valley Baptist Church or New Harmony Baptist Church.

