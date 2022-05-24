OBITUARY: Hester Mae Owens

Mrs. Hester Mae Owens passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, she was 95 years old.

She was born in Williamson County and the daughter of the late Oscar and Susie Barnhill.

Hester is also preceded in death by husband Lonnie Owens, son Bobby Owens and brother Robert Barnhill.

She is survived by three sons Billy, Larry, Leon, three daughters Shirley, Rita, Cathey, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, special nephew Raymond and his triplets, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends.

Mrs. Owens was a homemaker and retiree of the State of Tennessee where she worked for over 20 years. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Hester was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She loved cooking, crocheting, reading, and spending time with her family.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM with a visitation beginning two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hudgins Cemetery. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1653334369185724

