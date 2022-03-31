OBITUARY: Herman Oliver Caldwell Jr.

Mr. Herman Oliver Caldwell, Jr. of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, he was 87 years old.

Long time resident of Williamson County and son of the late Herman and Agnes Huff Caldwell.

Herman owned and operated Caldwell Shell of Franklin for over fifty years. After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, farming, gardening, watching his birds and cattle, and watching western shows. He was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Caldwell.

Survived by, his wife and best friend of 30 years, Anita Alexander Caldwell, beloved stepchildren, Jamie Ferguson (Angela), Suzy Ferguson Byram (Steve), Cindy Ferguson Richards (Bobby); children, Ricky Caldwell (Phyllis) and Renay Roberts; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a large extended family.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6:30 PM Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will be officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Honorary pallbearers are Elvis Caldwell, Lonnie Hazelwood, and Chris Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Alive Hospice. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Caldwell Family, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/